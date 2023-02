Police in Cheltenham have issued these photos of items - including cufflinks and decorative jugs - found in a bush in Hailes.

They are thought to have been stolen in a burglary and officers are trying to reunite them with their owner.

Decorative jugs were recovered from a bush Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Anyone who thinks these items belong to them and can prove it are being asked to contact Gloucestershire Police online quoting incident number 163 of 30 January.