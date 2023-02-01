A number of properties have been evacuated in a Cornish village after the discovery of an unexploded mortar shell.

It comes days after a road in a nearby village was closed off after a man was found to be using hand grenades as decorations in a house.

The bomb squad was called to assist police at the scene in Wellington Road in St Dennis today (1 February).

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Police were called just after 8:50am on Wednesday 1 February after a suspected, unexploded mortar shell was found during a house clearance in Wellington Road, St Dennis.

"A cordon is in place around the property and nearby properties have been evacuated.

"The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) has been called to assess the item."

Witnesses reported the road being closed off and a large presence of emergency services in the village this morning.

It comes after a road in nearby Summercourt was closed off yesterday (January 31) when it was discovered that a man had bought live grenades to decorate his house with.

Police shut the A3058 between Summercourt traffic lights and the bus garage.

Devon and Cornwall Police revealed that following a routine visit to a property it was found that a man had decorated his home with grenades without realising that they were indeed live. The grenades were removed and disposed of by a bomb squad nearby.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers found three suspected hand grenades inside a property in Summercourt, Cornwall, while carrying out a routine call at about 11:20am on Tuesday, 31 January.

"The Royal Navy EOD team was called to assess the items. A local road closure and a 50-metre cordon were put in place, and a nearby property was evacuated as a precaution.

"The suspected hand grenades were removed by the EOD team to be safely disposed of. The road was reopened at 2:30pm.

"Officers spoke to the owner of the property, who told them he had bought the items in good faith for decorative purposes and did not believe they were live. No further policing action will be taken."