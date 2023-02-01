Road markings on the Clevedon seafront that caused a wave of confusion have mysteriously disappeared – just weeks after being installed.

The ‘wiggly’ lines were installed last month as part of a new cycleway and parking scheme layout.

North Somerset Council started work on the curved markings along The Beach last autumn.

The markings have been removed today (February 1) from the ‘spraypoint slope’ by the Elton Road junction to the start of the controversial markings by highway contractors.

Campaigners say the scheme is unnecessary and a waste of money Credit: BPM Media

North Somerset Council said the road markings were removed so they could be amended - but they will be returning.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "The contractor is amending the buffer strip between the cycle lane and the car parking to ensure there is enough width between parked cars and the cycle lane.

"This is snagging work being undertaken by the contractor."

Concerns had previously been raised about the width of the 'buffer zone' with people fearing people exiting their cars risked walking into the path of cyclists using the lane.

How the wiggly lines on The Beach at Clevedon will look when finished Credit: BPM Media

Some had described the lines as being like a "Balamory from hell".

The changes have seen a 400-metre segregated cycle lane installed and the parking reconfigured. The road has also been made one way.

The new road layout has sparked a wave of objections from residents and businesses with a petition calling for the project to be dropped collecting more than 6,000 signatures.

A detailed report carried out by a highways consultant has been sent to the Department of Transport highlighting a number safety flaws.