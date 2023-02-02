Bristol's most famous gig-goer will perform for the first time since he was badly burned in a fire last June.

'Big' Jeff Johns will be supporting artist Nuha Ruby Ra at The Louisiana tonight (February 2) with his band The Outlines.

It will be the first time the band has performed since Jeff was burned in a fire at his home which left him in hospital for nearly 6 months.

Big Jeff described his first rehearsals behind the drumkit as "interesting" and is still grappling with burns on his hands, but said that the band "can't wait to get on stage" again, having last played at Dot To Dot Festival, last May.

"My band, The Outlines, had their first rehearsal last week which was interesting. I kept dropping my sticks because my hands had lotion on where I’m still treating my injuries. But we’re rehearsing again and we just can’t wait to get on stage."

Big jeff painting his hospital window while he recovered from his injuries Credit: Simon Holliday

The outlines will be supporting Nuha Ruby Ra who said she was "beyond thrilled" to share the stage with Big Jeff and The Outlines.

Big Jeff added: "Being offered a support slot by the amazing Nuha Ruby Ra, especially personally, is just brilliant – bring it on! I saw her play for the first time in 2021 at Green Man Festival when she opened up the Mountain Stage. She’d won the previous year’s Rising Star competition.

Nuha Ruby Ra said: "Seeing this beautiful friend at my shows, other people’s shows, festivals, anywhere really makes me feel I’m definitely in a good place."

"Jeff is the essence of live music in human form. I’m so grateful he’s healing and can be with us again. So goes without saying, I’m very honoured we’ll be sharing a stage. Love you, Jeff."

The gig is part of independent venues week which ends this Sunday.

The Louisiana will play host alongside other venues including Stange Brew and Mr wolfs to show off the best of UK culture here in Bristol.