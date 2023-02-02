Bristol Light Festival will return to the city tomorrow (3 February) offering 10 days of interactive and immersive light installations throughout the city centre.

The free event will take in some of Bristol's most well-known locations including St George's and St Nicks Market.

Vicky Lee, Head of Bristol City Centre BID said: “Support from key partners across the city has enabled the event to grow and offer even more in 2023 with commissioned artworks, exciting new locations and a longer duration, making it a real city-wide event.

"The event embodies everything that Bristol represents and showcases it as the vibrant, playful and creative city that we know and love.

“We want to bring a sense of fun, togetherness, and joy to the city whilst encouraging visitors to explore Bristol at night, enjoying the centre’s rich selection of night-time economy businesses along the way. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Bristol Light Festival to enjoy the city centre and all that it has to offer.”

When is Bristol Light Festival?

The festival will run from tomorrow night till Sunday 12 February from 5pm - 10pm each day.

There will be 10 days of interactive and immersive light installations across the city.

This will be the third year the event has taken place

Where is the Bristol Lights Festival?

The lights will form a trail taking visitors across the city to some of Bristol's most well-known locations:

St George’s Bristol

Victoria Rooms

The Wills Memorial Building

Millennium Square

Bristol Hippodrome

Temple Meads train station

PRYZM

St George's will be creating a Bristol Light Festival-inspired cocktail ‘The Lumen’ which will be available at the venue’s bar throughout the festival.

What will you be able to see?

There will be 11 installations from internationally acclaimed artists as well as some top artists from the South West. A full list of the artist can be found on the Bristol Light festival website

Installation from Park Street in 2022 Credit: Andre Pattenden

Councillor Craig Cheney, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance,Performance, and Culture, said: “Having received national recognition in 2022, I’m sure this year’s Bristol Light Festival will once again surprise and delight anyone taking the trail through our city centre, Old City and Harbourside.

"Running over two weekends, this year’s festival will allow even more people to explore our city and enjoy more brilliant free light installations, produced by some of Bristol’s talented creatives.

For more information including a map of the installations and locations and updates about the event visit the Bristol Lights festival website or Facebook page.