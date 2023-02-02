A teenager has appeared in court accused of the murder of a 45-year-old man from Exeter.

Brian Jewell, 19, of no fixed abode, is charged with killing Stephen Cook in Sidwell Street on Saturday afternoon (28 January).

Mr Cook suffered a stab wound in his chest and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police officers at the scene of the stabbing in Sidwell Street. Credit: ITV West Country

Jewell, who has been in custody since being arrested at the weekend, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in a hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 2 February.

The teenager did not enter a plea and the judge set a trial date of 24 July.

Jewell will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Exeter Crown Court on 10 March.

Police confirmed on Wednesday 1 February that three other individuals - two men and a woman initially arrested as part of the investigation - have been eliminated from enquiries and no further policing action will be taken.

