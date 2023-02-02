A medieval church bombed in the Second World War and closed for 30 years is to reopen to the public.

Bristol's historic Temple Church in the heart of the city has been painstakingly restored over two years to make it safe for visitors once more.

The major conservation project by English Heritage has cost more than £1 million and involved stabilising the masonry and re-securing thousands of pieces of stone.

Rob Woodside, Estates Director at English Heritage, explained: "Temple Church is a striking local landmark and an important example of a medieval church. Our extensive conservation works have made it safe to welcome visitors back inside the building and tell this part of Bristol's story."

The site will be host to a dramatic art installation as part of Bristol Light Festival for ten nights beginning tomorrow Credit: ITV News

It will be a free-to-enter site, accessible during daylight hours from April but between February 3-12, the site will be host to a dramatic art installation as part of the Bristol Light Festival.

'Continuum' invites visitors to walk between 25 mirrored monoliths, exploring a maze of reflection and light.

Temple Church takes its name from the Knights Templar who first built a church on the site in the Redcliffe area of Bristol in the 12th century. Their round church was later replaced with a more spacious rectangular one and it is the remains of this late medieval church which can be seen standing today.

Further restoration work included laying a new asphalt roof to the vestry, repairs to stained glass, tracery and several monuments plus new ironwork to the windows to improve the building's security.