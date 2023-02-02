Pensioner charged with the murder of his 92-year-old wife in Weston Super Mare

A pensioner has been charged with murder after an investigation into the death of a woman in Weston-super-Mare.

John Woodbridge, 91 of Ashcombe Road, appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court today (February).

His 92-year-old wife, Anne Woodbridge, was found dead at a house on the morning of Monday 30 January.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said "He was remanded in custody to appear at crown court at a later date".