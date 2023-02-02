Remembering Bath Rugby's European Cup success 25 years on

Play Brightcove video

'Nobody can take it away from us, it is one of the best weekend's of my life' - Bath Rugby's European Cup heroes remember their famous victory 25 years on.

It is one of the West Country's greatest ever rugby teams and they were written in to folklore when they came together to lift the European Cup in Bordeaux for Bath in 1998.

Managed by Andy Robinson the team became the first British side to lift the trophy.

On 31 January 1998, 7,000 Bath supporters made the trip to France as their team prepared to go into battle with defending European champions Brive in the Heineken Cup final.

Robinson's side, that included rugby legends like Jeremy Guscott, Phil De Glanville and Jon Callard, found themselves on the ropes in the second half though, trailing 15-6.

That man Callard sprung in to action though, scoring every single point as the team battled hard and put up a score of 19.

It wasn't all their own way in the second half though and Brive had chances of their own.

A missed penalty and a last-minute drop goal that sailed wide ensured that Robinson's team would be remembered as cup winners forever, winning the match 19-18.