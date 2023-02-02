The Kooks, Bananarama and Scouting for Girls are the headline acts announced for this year's Valley Fest in Somerset.

The music and food event takes place alongside Chew Valley Lake, near Bristol.

The festival will be held on 3 - 6 August this summer.

Other acts set to perform include Arcadia’s Alchemist Playground, Altern 8 and Krafty Kuts.

Now in its ninth year, the family festival will offer DJ lessons for kids and teenagers as well as eco-bubble making.

The Kooks have been announced as a headline act Credit: PA Images

The Lord of Lightning stage will also return – built from a Rolls Royce jet engine.

Luke Hasell, festival founder says: "Guaranteed good times ahead! And we’ve only just started.

"Families, you’ll find something for your toddlers, teens, parents and grandparents! Everyone needs to GET ON MY LAND!"