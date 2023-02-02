Three more men have been arrested by police investigating the death of a man in Bristol's Castle Park.

Emergency crews were called to Fairfax Street after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (January 31).

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on yesterday afternoon (February 1).

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have now also been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four men remain in police custody.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Castle Park on Tuesday afternoon, Credit: ITV West Country

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a disagreement between two groups of men in Castle Park opposite the junction of Union Street and Wine Street on Tuesday afternoon. Two of the men had bikes with them.

If you were in the park between 4-4:30pm and think you saw any suspicious behaviour, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223024599.