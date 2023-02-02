Two men have been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs following a police raid in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police raided the address yesterday evening (February 1) in the Barton area after receiving a tip that the property was being used to sell drugs.

More than £5,000 worth of cocaine was discovered at the property, along with cannabis, drug equipment and counterfeit money.

The two men, a 22-year-old from Birmingham and a 31-year-old from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs. They currently remain in police custody.

Sergeant Tom Francis, of Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Thanks to the hard work of our officers, we have been able to take drugs off our streets.

"Drug dealers prey on vulnerable people, bringing with them misery and pain, and we will do everything in our power to stop them from profiting from this vile trade.

"If anyone has any concerns about drugs and dealing in their area, I would encourage them to let us know so that we can take the appropriate action."