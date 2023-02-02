A van driver failed to stop after being involved in a crash with a cyclist in Cheltenham last month.

Police were called to Shurdington Road at the junction for Lambert Gardens at around 4:15pm on Wednesday 11 January.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of a white transit van failed to stop to check on the cyclist or to provide details and continued along Shurdington Road in the direction of Brockworth.

Gloucestershire Police are now asking the driver to make contact and give an account of what happened.

They are also asking for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Police say information can be provided online and the force is asking the public to quote incident 329 of 11 January.