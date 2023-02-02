A woman is due in court charged with the murder of a man in Bristol.

Sonja Blenkiron, 41, has been charged in connection with the death of Paul Wagland, 52, who died in the Hartcliffe area of the city.

He was found at a property on Gatcombe Road on 30 January.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as a single stab wound.

Blenkiron, of Gatcombe Road, remains in police custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today (2 February).