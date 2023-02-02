A woman has been detained in hospital after she decapitated her brother.

Heaven Belal from Plymouth attacked her brother Omar Bilal with a knife in her council flat in Edmonton, North London on July 27th, 2021.

She had moved to the Capital to be near her older sibling in February 2021.

The incident was reported to the police after a neighbour heard screams and shouts coming from the flat.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unaware that Belal had actually called the emergency services herself.

In the 999 call, Belal referred to herself as "Samoeel, the Lord," in a reference to an Old Testament prophet.

The police were forced to break into the property, where they found Bilal's body lying at the top of the stairs, covered in bin bags and wearing only pants.

The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and had been decapitated, with his head later found in a plastic carrier bag in a bedroom wardrobe.

Belal, who appeared calm but wore heavily bloodstained trousers and shoes, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said: “His upper half had been covered over with bin bags. It immediately seemed as if he was dead.

“That was confirmed when an officer removed the bin bags and discovered that the man’s head had been severed from his body and was missing.”

According to prosecutor William Emlyn Jones, there was no dispute that Belal killed Mr Bilal and removed his head with a knife.

The court heard that psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions and was unaware that what she was doing was wrong.

After a day of deliberation, the jury found Belal not guilty of murder "by reason of insanity."

Judge Anthony Leonard handed her a hospital order without limit of time.

