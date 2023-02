The start of the month was wet, mild and pretty rough - big waves in Watchet Credit: Carl Nicholls

Some lovely sunrises and sets though, like these gaps in the cloud in Dundry, Bristol Credit: Kim Atkins

So much rainfall with little respite inevitably led to floods on the Somerset Levels Credit: Mike Jefferies

A gorgeous winter skyscape with heavy showers across Marazion Credit: Gary Bateson

Snow fell across the tops of the hills and Moors and stuck around for a few days Credit: Mark Shackleton - Dartmoor

Flooding stayed in place across the Somerset Levels and froze during the cold second half of the month Credit: Alan Casling

Cold weather and blue skies, with stunning reflections in Bristol's harbourside Credit: Colin Tucker

Some excellent stargazing with the clear, cold nights. The Moon, Saturn and Venus aligning over Westbury Credit: Dwayne Alexander

More gorgeous low sunshine across the Severn Estuary from Beachley, Gloucestershire Credit: Eileen Cox