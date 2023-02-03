A 21-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries after a crash in Gloucestershire.

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision in Wotton-under-Edge at around 7.40pm yesterday evening (2 February).

Officers arrived to find a green coloured Mini with three people in had left the B4060.

All three of the occupants were taken to Southmead Hospital, where a 21-year-old is being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police officers are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.