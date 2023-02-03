An elderly woman had £100 stolen from her purse in a supermarket car park.

The incident happened on Wednesday (1 February) in Amesbury.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was walking from the bus stop on London Road towards Tesco when she was approached by two people.

They asked for money for a charity that was raising money for deaf people.

The woman took her purse out from her bag and handed over £10.

During the exchange, one of the women got close to the elderly lady, who stepped back as she felt uncomfortable.

When she returned home, she realised that £100 was missing from her purse.

The incident, which happened in the covered walkway in the Tesco car park, left the woman feeling upset and embarrassed according to Wiltshire Police officers who are investigating the incident.

The two women involved are described as white, aged in their late 20s to early 30s and they spoke with a European accent.

Wiltshire Police is asking anyone with any information to come forward.