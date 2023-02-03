32 personal letters and cards written by the late Diana, Princess of Wales will be going on sale later this month.

The collection has been privately owned for 25 years by two of her friends, Susie and Tarek Kassem.

The money from the sale will go to support some of the charities that were 'close to Susie and Diana's hearts'.

Susie and Tarek say that they would like to give other people the opportunity to buy 'a memento' of the Princess.

The letters will be sold by Penzance-based Lay's Auctioneers on February 16.

The letters and notecards document Diana's feelings during the last two years of her life.

The letters express some of Princess Diana's feelings over the last two years of her life. Credit: Lay's Auctioneers

In one letter, dated April 23 1996 Diana hand-wrote a note apologising for cancelling a trip to the opera with her friends.

It reads: "I am having a very difficult time and the pressure is serious and coming from all sides."

She continues: "It's too difficult sometimes to keep ones head up and today I'm on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous."

The collection has been privately owned for 25 years Credit: Lay's Auctioneers

The letter was written on her personal cream and burgundy Kensington Palace notepaper.

In another letter dated May 20th 1996, the Princess thanks her friend for flowers but goes on to express her frustration at not being able to get hold of Susie to discuss personal matters as she doesn't have a mobile phone and she believes her Kensington Palace phone is bugged.

She wrote:"If I had known a year ago what I'd experience going through this divorce, I'd never have consented, it's desperate and ugly."

The letters are expected to attract attention from people all over the world when they go under the hammer.

A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: "It is extremely unusual for letters like these with such personal content to come up for sale.

"She was someone who was very open and very loving to her friends and it shines through in her letters, particularly to people she was obviously very fond of and close to and it gives a lovely insight into the woman and she obviously was a very special loving person."