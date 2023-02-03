Play Brightcove video

Former footballer Marcus Stewart says that he hopes 2023 will be a breakthrough year in research in to Motor Neurone Disease as he continues to deal with his own diagnosis.

The former Bristol Rovers, Bristol City and Yeovil Town forward revealed he had the condition in September of last year shocking the world of football.

He received messages from right across the world of sport at the time and has since turned his attention towards raising awareness of MND and fundraising to help research.

He and his wife Louise have already organised a huge number of charity events in recent months, including golf days and marathon walks.

Their efforts have seen them raise more than £90,000 for the Darby Rimmer Foundation.

The couple's latest fundraiser is a charity football match that will include some huge names across the sport including Paul Scholes, Jamie Redknapp, Harry Redknapp and Jill Scott.

It is taking place at the home of Bristol Rovers, the Memorial Stadium, on May 13 and the 50-year-old has described it as a 'celebration of football'.

Speaking to ITV News at an official launch event at the Memorial Stadium Marcus provided an update on his own condition.

"I am doing okay," he said.

"I am able to do most things that I want to but I just have a bit of trouble trying to pick up a cup of tea.

"The aim now is to try and raise awareness of the condition. There is no cure to this yet and we want to try and change that.

"I am hoping that 2023 could be a big year for some kind of breakthrough and maybe we can find something that not only delays MND progressing for a bit but maybe stops it for 10/20/30 years.

"I am just trying to live my life. I am not living with MND, it is living with me. I am still enjoying life and I am trying to make the most of things and I will keep doing that until I can't anymore."

Marcus Stewart scoring for Bristol Rovers at Wembley.

When speaking at the press conference at the event Marcus also thanked his wife Louise and the public for the support they have given.

"Louise has been fantastic," he said.

"Her organising along with some of the other people on this table has been incredible. I just go along to these things but she has really liked having that to focus on."

Louise also spoke about the fundraising effort and when she realised she wanted to get involved in a campaign.

"It was the day after Marcus' diagnosis," she said.

"I knew immediately that we had to do more to highlight the lack of research and funding out there.

"It was something we were quick on and we are so grateful to everyone who has donated so far."

Marcus added: "When you go on the fundraising page and you see that people are donating £1 or £2 that means a lot because it just shows that people are still getting behind it despite the fact there are a lot of struggles out there at the moment.

"I just hope that people will enjoy this match. It is a celebration of football, there will be big names on the pitch at The Mem in May to lend their support and I just hope they brush up on their Bristolian before the game so they can understand what’s being said on the terraces."