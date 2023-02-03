Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people, many of them teenagers, have attended the funeral of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in Swindon.

Owen Dunn was attacked shortly before Christmas, just weeks from his 19th birthday.

He was walking to visit his girlfriend in the Haydon End area of the town - a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Mourners wore red ties and flowers for his favourite football team Liverpool and walked behind the hearse from his home in Penhill.

His aunt Lauren Page says the community's support has helped them through the toughest of times.

Lauren said: "It's really helped us to get through this. It's been a long two months to get to this point and now we've finally laid him to rest and give him the send off he deserved.

"I just want people to remember his smile. He was the nicest, nicest boy and I just want people to remember that."

A service was then held at the Kingsdown Crematorium.

The chapel and the waiting room overflowed and people stood outside so they could listen in to the tributes being paid.

Owen's friend Jay-Jay Randell wrote a song that was played at the service. He says the process has helped him to grieve.

He said: "It's just been hard until recently it didn't feel real.

"With older family members you take in that they're ill and eventually they are going to pass but where he was just taken really young makes it harder to deal with.

"His laugh and his smile - that's what everyone will remember him by. He had a little witch cackle which everyone will remember."