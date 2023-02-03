A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a Bristol park.

Ronaldo Griffiths, of Osprey Road in Bristol has been charged after Adam Ali Ibrahim died following a stabbing on Tuesday 31 January.

The 36-year-old was stabbed in Castle Park, found injured on Fairfax Street, and later died in hospital – the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound.

Griffiths has also been charged with the attempted grievous bodily harm of another person during the same incident and for possession of an offensive weapon.

Four other people were arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Griffiths is in police custody and is will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 4 February.