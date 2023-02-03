Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Taunton last night (2 February).

A man in his 30s was walking along Colin Road when the incident happened at around 11:40pm.

The man was taken to hospital with two wounds not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two boys were arrested in connection with the incident and are still in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place on Colin Road and Avon and Somerset Police are still at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Neighbourhood PCSOs will be patrolling the area today Friday 3 February, to offer a reassuring uniformed presence and speak with anyone who has concerns after this incident.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who was in the Colin Road area last night who saw or has dashcam or other footage of anything which could help."

If you have any information in relation to this incident, call 101 and quote the reference 5223026658.