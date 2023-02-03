A man was left with a large cut, a black eye and bruising to his head and face following an assault in central Bristol.

Police have released CCTV images of three people they are looking to identify who they believe have more information about the attack.

The incident happened on Sunday 11 December at around 1:30am on Canon's Road, outside Za Za Bazaar and Pitcher and Piano.

The victim was punched in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and was then further assaulted.

He was taken to hospital and later discharged to recover at home.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are looking for a bald white man, of stocky build, around 25-30 years old, wearing a green and white-checked jacket and black trousers.

A black man, with black corn row-style hair and a beard, around 20-25 years old, wearing a black, long sleeve top with writing along the arm and black trousers.

A black woman, with long, dark hair, around 18-25 years old, wearing a white top, dark leather trousers and white trainers.

They are urging anyone with any information which could aid the investigation to call 101 quote reference 5222295932.