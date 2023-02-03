Two teens were left needing hospital treatment after they were attacked by an unknown group of teenagers in Cheltenham, police say.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called to Lower High Street between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday 22 January.

A spokesperson from the force said the two 16-year-old boys sustained head and facial injuries after they were assaulted by the group of teens thought to be between the ages of 14 and 18.

Both of them were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment of their injuries and have since been discharged.

Police believe a number of people were in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gloucestershire police via their website, quoting 352 of 22 January.