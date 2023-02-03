Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Wiltshire.

The head on collision happened at around 1:45pm yesterday (2 February).

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after the incident on the B3092 at Mapperton Hill between Gillingham and Mere.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: "At around 1.45pm, a black BMW 730 was travelling northbound and a cream Renault Captur was travelling southbound when they were involved in a head on collision.

"The driver of the Renault was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

"The passenger of the Renault and the driver of the BMW were also taken to hospital.

"The road was closed for around three hours while the vehicles were recovered."

Police would like anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch and also any footage of the black BMW in the minutes before the incident.

If you think you can help, call 101 and quote the reference 54230011968.