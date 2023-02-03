Two arrested after string of violent incidents sparks manhunt in Cornwall

Two men have been arrested after a string of violent incidents in Cornwall.

At around 4:30pm on Wednesday (1 February) police were called to the Truro area after receiving reports a man was being held against his will and had his vehicle stolen by another man.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was reported the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

After conducting searches, officers discovered the unoccupied car, in the Redruth area later that evening with a Taser inside.

The incident sparked a manhunt across the wider area.

Then just after 3am yesterday (2 February), police received another report of a severe assault on a man in the Helston area.

The victim suffered a broken leg and was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Later that day, officers visited two addresses in Camborne and Redruth where two suspects were located and arrested.

A 32-year-old man from Truro was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 29-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective inspector Glenn Willcocks said: “Two men have been arrested in connection to these incidents and they remain in police custody today.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing in respect of this part of this investigation and the public may see increased police presence in these areas whilst that continues.”