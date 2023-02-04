Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country's Richard Lawrence met quick-thinking Arthur, who has been given a bravery award for saving his mum's life

The mother of a young boy whose quick thinking saved her life after she collapsed at home is encouraging all families to plan for medical emergencies.

Ashleigh Smith had a seizure just after Christmas but luckily her five-year-old son Arthur knew how to call the emergency services.

Ashleigh has no recollection of the incident, unlike Arthur who was witnessing a seizure for the first time.

He said: "My mummy fell over and then shivered.

"I called 999 and the police came in a second and the ambulance came a little bit later. They asked me what was wrong and they asked me the address."

The police were the first to arrive, Arthur even opened the front door to PC Amy Holloway.

She said: "I think he is an amazing little boy and we're all really proud of him.

"He stayed extremely calm, he called 999, he said exactly who he was and gave the address clearly over the phone. He explained that mummy was shivering on the floor and couldn't talk, so we assumed it was some sort of seizure.

"Myself and a colleague were first on scene, the door was unlocked ready, Arthur was extremely calm inside."

Ashleigh believes it is important all youngsters know what to do in an emergency Credit: ITV West Country

Ashleigh's seizures started after she suffered encephalitis two years ago.

She now regularly practices the procedure for calling 999 with her son, and more importantly she teaches him how to tell the call handlers their address.

She said it is something all parents should do: "Even if a parent doesn't have a long term condition, unexpected things can always happen in the home and people are always alone with children.

"That simple act of just being able to know who to call, that's going to save someone's life. That's what Arthur did to me. He saved me that day."

Arthur has been given a bravery award by his school and is also being nominated for another award by the police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.