A swimming pool in Swindon which supports people with disabilities and injuries is looking to raise £100,000.

Thamesdown Hydrotherapy Pool is on Jefferies Avenue, off Cricklade Road, and is used by people with mobility issues - whether permanent or temporary.

It is used by schools for children with disabilities, care and nursing homes and also by the public if they have been referred by a doctor or physiotherapist.

But the roof over the more modern extension to the building is leaking, and the charity which owns and runs the pool wants to fix it.

Neil Montgomery, the pool's manager, said: "We decided a couple of years ago that we’d like to replace the roof and install solar panels.

"We haven’t yet been affected by the huge rise in energy costs because we have been tied in to long-term contracts, but when they come to an end we will be.”

That matters because the pool is heated to 33 degrees Celsius to allow people to conduct exercises and physiotherapy in warm water - while a standard pool is heated to 25 degrees.

It also uses electric mechanical hoists to allow people with severe mobility problems to be lifted safely into and out of the water.

The roof over the more modern extension to the building is leaking Credit: LDRS

Mr Montgomery said: “The hot weather last year and then the more recent heavy rain has made the problem more urgent and we have leaks in several places, particularly along the hoist route.”

The charity, which does not normally receive any council funding to keep it going, is looking to raise £100,000 for a new roof with solar panels.

Mr Montgomery added: “We’ve had quotes for about £60,000 for the work, but we’ve added some more for contingencies. And we need to cover the income form closing to allow the work to be done.”

The chairman of the Thamesdown Hydrotherapy Pool Association, Stanley Roper said: “We charge £8 a session which is much less than private hydro pools – and we are used by people who really need it.

“It’s not just fun, it’s therapy, but often children come and they’re playing in the pool and they don’t realise they’re doing therapeutic exercises but they are.”

The association has set up a crowdfunding page so that these improvements can be made.

Credit: Aled Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter