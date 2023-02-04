The partner of a man who died after being stabbed in a city centre park has said she will miss him "every day and every night".

Sudanese-born Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, died on Tuesday 31 January after he was stabbed in Castle Park, Bristol.

His partner, Marie Radford, said: “We were together for six years. I loved Ad, I won’t find anyone else like him again.

“He had a good heart and I don’t want anyone else. He was a nice guy and a lot of people liked him. I am going to miss him every day and every night.”

Police in Castle Park after the stabbing

The family are being supported by specially-trained officers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, of Osprey Road, Bristol, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court today (Saturday 4 February) where he was remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 6 February.

