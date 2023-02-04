A man's been taken to hospital after he was attacked on the forecourt of a petrol station in Bristol.

It happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 4 February) at the Esso forecourt in Park Row.

Police say they were called by an ambulance crew called to treat the victim after he was punched by another man.

The victim, who is in his 30s, has a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone driving in the area who may have dashcam footage.

