Play Brightcove video

Missing rugby player Levi Davis posted a video on social media saying "my life is in danger" days before he disappeared in Barcelona last year.

The 24 year-old outlined how he was being blackmailed by criminals who were threatening to kill him and his family.

Mr Davis said: "I am now not safe. By doing this I am not safe...this is me taking my power back."

In the 15-minute video the former X Factor contestant claims after the series was finished he was drugged and filmed performing sex acts which was later used to blackmail him.

The video was taken down from Instagram two days after it was posted in October.

It was recently unearthed by private investigator Gavin Burrows who was hired by the family to help with the investigation.

The former Bath Rugby player was last seen on CCTV leaving an Irish bar in Barcelona on 29 October after travelling to the city from Ibiza.

Police found his passport and say his bank accounts have been unused. But his whereabouts are still unknown.

Mr Burrows told ITV News: "I believe the video. You can tell he's not on under the influence. He's not lying. He was recalling what happened. He was worried for his family.

"Levi was scared, he was paranoid as anything. He was being blackmailed. He had sober discussions about how scared he was."

If anyone has any further information relating to Levi's disappearance, Mr Burrows is urging people to get in touch.

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to his discovery.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know