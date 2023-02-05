Primal Scream and Suede will be headlining Beautiful Days festival in Devon this summer.

The three-day event is taking place at its usual home of Escot Park, near Exeter, from 18 to 20 August.

To mark the festival's 20th anniversary, the line-up brings together some fan favourites and a few new faces.

The Levellers, who founded Beautiful Days, will open and close the event as they do every year.

Britpop band Suede will be headlining on Friday night. Since the band's debut in 1993, their hit singles include Animal Nitrate and Beautiful Ones.

When the band released their newest album Autofiction in September last year, it was hailed as "their best album in decades”.

On Saturday, the festival welcomes back Primal Scream to top the bill on the Main Stage.

The Levellers will headline the Main Stage on Sunday night with their usual hit-rich set followed by the traditional firework spectacular.

The jam-packed list of acts also includes former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, The Waterboys, The Proclaimers, Public Service Broadcasting, former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, Reef, celebrity DJ Gok Wan, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Dreadzone, Ferocious Dog, The Dead South, The Rock Orchestra.

Festivalgoers are being warned that tickets are already selling fast. Bell tents have already sold out - but tipis or yurts options are still available, alongside general family camping.