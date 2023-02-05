Police recover body of missing man from Portishead Marina

A body has been pulled from Portishead Quays Marina, believed to be that of a man who was reported missing on Saturday (4 February).

Police recovered the body on Sunday (5 February).

Formal identification is yet to take place, but a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said it is believed to be that of a man in his 30s who was reported missing.

The police are treating his death as unexplained, although they said they have found no evidence to suggest the circumstances are suspicious.

Officers are asking a woman who was walking near the marina at 12.30am yesterday morning to contact them on 101.