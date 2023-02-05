A suspected drug driver has been arrested after attempting to escape police in his van with a young child in the back. According to Wiltshire Police on Twitter, the man spotted the police and tried to get away.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (5 February).

After a short police chase, police managed to stop the van and get the driver out. He gave a positive result for cannabis and was also found to be a disqualified driver with no insurance.

The young child found in the van has been referred to safeguarding, reported Wiltshire Police.