Two teenagers will appear in court on Monday 6 February charged in connection with a stabbing in Taunton.

A man in his 30s needed treatment in hospital after an incident in the Colin Road area late on Thursday night, 2 February.

He had two wounds which were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with one count of wounding with intent but can't be named because of their young age.

They are due to appear before Taunton Magistrates' Court.