The Cornish town putting a creative spin on hiring a new GP

A Cornwall town is hoping to recruit a new doctor for the local surgery - and the residents have a cunning plan to spread the word.

Residents of Lostwithiel are creating a music video for a new song, which they hope might persuade a talented GP to join their community.

Organiser Emma Mansfield said: 'We wrote a song very quickly, we got local musicians to arrange it, and we decided to come up with a crazy pop video as a call to action.

'It is our intention that the film will go nationally, I would love it to go internationally. It's a wonderful place to live, it's a wonderful healthy community, so I hope it will be picked up and go far and wide.'

Lostwithiel Medical Practice is losing one of its experienced GPs to retirement, so a replacement is needed.

Partner Justin Hendriksz said: 'It is a busy surgery, it's busier than it was five years ago. We serve about 5,500 patients in a relatively large area.

'I find it very surprising that Cornwall and the South West is struggling to recruit doctors. I came here 15 years ago for a short locum and never left.'

The final music video is expected to be released online in the next few weeks.