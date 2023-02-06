A biker has died after a crash in the A3052 near Sidmouth.

Emergency services were called to Stevens Cross at Sidford just after 7.10pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The male motorbike rider died at the scene of the crash, but Devon and Cornwall Police are trying to locate his next of kin.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses after the road was closed for around six hours while forensic investigations took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who have information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, is being asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 0772 of 4 February.