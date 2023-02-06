People were left confused after spotting a hot air balloon, with a mystery object suspended from it, travelling above the county.The Red Bull balloon, seen in Wiltshire, was flanked by two helicopters that appeared to be filming the spectacle.Several members of the public captured the balloon as it circled over Wiltshire, with many questioning what exactly was going on.

Close-up shots show at least two people and what appears to be a BMX bike hooked over the side of the balloon basket.

Underneath is suspended a boat-shaped piece of cargo - although it is so far unconfirmed what exactly is its purpose.

The display was seen in the areas of Malmesbury, and West of Cricklade this morning (6 February), and was said to be travelling towards Swindon at around 11.30am.

David who lives in Deansfield, Cricklade, spotted the balloon and said: "I was looking outside when I noticed the balloon so I called Jeanette my wife and we then viewed the balloon over several minutes.

"It first appeared due west slowly moving northwards with two helicopters in close formation possibly photographing the event.

"I took my binoculars to get a closer view and noticed what appeared to be a boat suspended below the gondola."

Another resident Fin added: "At first we were all really confused about it we even thought it was a tank or some sort similar vehicle but then found out it was a skatepark in the sky."

He described it as "completely bonkers".

It is not clear the reason for the journey, however replying to a resident's image of the spectacle, a spokesperson for Red Bull said in a tweet: "We can confirm this is not a spy balloon."

