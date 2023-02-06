Teams from Avonmouth and Bedminster Fire and Rescue Service saved a pig from peril.

Due to its weight - an impressive 300kg - the hefty hog was unable to move after it got stuck in a cesspit at its small-holding home in Portbury.

The fire crews worked with the pig's owner, using rescue straps, usually reserved for larger animals like horses.

Luckily the efforts paid off and it was a happy ending, despite the sloppy sow prize.

