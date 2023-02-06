Exeter City footballer Jevani Brown has been charged with assault following an incident in the city last week.

Police were called to Queen Street in the city in the early hours of Thursday 2 February after reports of a female having been assaulted in the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers then made an arrest.

In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Jevani Jason Brown, aged 28, originally from Luton but currently residing in Exeter, has been charged with assault by beating."

He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Thursday 16 February.

A statement from Exeter City Football Club said: “Exeter City Football Club is aware of the charge made against Jevani Brown.

"As this is a legal matter, we are unable to make any comment until legal proceedings have been concluded. He will not be selected to play during this period.”