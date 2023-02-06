Two 13-year-olds had their bikes stolen after a car drove deliberately at them in Taunton.

The teenagers were cycling on Roman Road at about 4.40pm on Sunday 29 January, when a sliver Ford vehicle - possibly a B-Max or C-Max - drove at them, police say.

The two were then threatened before their bikes were stolen.

They were unharmed but, police say, have been left left shaken following the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating and are appealing for information and potential dashcam or CCTV footage.

A spokesperson said: "One of the bikes was a black Apollo Slant, with white writing on and a 17-inch frame, while the second was a black Muddy Fox Anarchy 100 model, with blue writing on.

"We want to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or anyone in the local area who may have dashcam or doorbell/CCTV footage, showing the incident, or the vehicle involved in this offence.

"If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223022805."