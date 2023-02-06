Residents who live in a Swindon tower block have hit out at the council claiming there is a lack of proper communication after it emerged they may have to move out of their home for up to two years while work is carried out.

Extensive works to the David Murray John Tower (DMJ) were approved by Swindon Borough Council.

The complicated repairs which include replacing the entire external fabric of the building will cost £5million pounds and are estimated to last for two years.

£1.8million has also been set aside for rehoming tenants and even buying back flats from leaseholders if they do not want to live in the building during the repair works.

But some residents are unhappy about what they have been told so far and want much better communication from the council.

One Bob Barrett said: “We have had two informal meetings stood in the reception area of the old office entrance into the DMJ and not all residents were aware of both meetings.

“The office entrance is very noisy and we couldn’t hear properly what was being said.

“We would like the council to communicate in a more effective and informative way with all residents of the DMJ and provide a report of proposed works.”

There was confusion when Mr Barrett said a Labour councillor, Adorabelle Shaikh had told some residents the tower was to be demolished.

Councillor Shaikh was not in the meeting, but leader of the Labour group, Jim Robbins, said he had messaged her and she said she had not mentioned demolition and had emailed the head of housing the day of her canvass so she had the latest information to give to residents.

The cabinet member for finance and commercialisation, Keith Williams, told Mr Barret his feedback was useful.

He said: “The purpose of sessions has been to continue to raise awareness of the condition of the curtain walling, enable residents to understand why safety works are necessary and to answer any questions relating to the details involved.”

He said as the project progressed there would be more formal meetings to keep tenants and leaseholders informed of what is happening.

Councillor Williams stressed that the fabric of the building itself is perfectly in order and perfectly safe, but parts of the cladding on the outside are falling off – and the danger is to people walking below the tower and not the residents.

He explained that so much scaffolding would be erected and a covering put around the building to protect from the recladding that residents “would be in permanent twilight.”

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Aled Thomas