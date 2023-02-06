Two teenagers have been arrested after police were called out to reports of 'youths with weapons' in Devizes.

It happened at around 5pm yesterday (5 February) on Naughton Avenue and London Road in the town.

One person was injured and needed treatment, but they've been released from hospital.

Two boys, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of affray. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Inspector Ben Huggins from the force said: “We understand the impact that incidents such as these are having on the community at present and we are working incredibly hard to ensure that it’s considered unacceptable for youths to carry any sort of weapon.

“While we understand yesterday’s incident was concerning for the public, it is believed to have occurred in isolation and there was no wider threat to the public.

“As I said previously, whilst we continue to engage with key partner agencies such as the Youth Offending Team, this is not a problem that can be solved by the police alone.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to parents to educate your children on the potential impact of carrying weapons.

“It can destroy lives, including your own and your family’s. Please be observant on where they are and what they are doing, and help them understand the potential consequences of carrying weapons.”

Wiltshire Police officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact the force, quoting reference number 54230012997.