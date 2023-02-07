A 'dangerous' man convicted of kidnapping and robbery may have fled the country while on bail according to police searching for the offender.

39-year-old Guled Aidid, of no fixed address threatened a stranger into giving him money at a Bristol cashpoint.

He was convicted of the offences in his absence at Bristol Crown Court and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, with an additional eight months for drug offences to run concurrently.

The jury found the Somalian national guilty of robbery, two counts of blackmail, three counts of possessing criminal property, kidnapping and being in possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis).

Assisting officer in the case, PC Craig Gardiner, said: “Shortly after Aidid appeared before magistrates after being charged, he was released on bail.

"However when officers attended his address to place a tag on him, he was already gone.

“The victim has shown immense bravery in coming forward following such a terrifying ordeal, but there will be no sense of justice until Aidid has been apprehended and imprisoned to serve his sentence.

“Aidid is a dangerous individual who is still wanted by police. He has shown no remorse for the actions on the victim, who was a visitor to our city, and has proven himself to be a menacing and threatening man who went to great lengths for money.

“He is a Somalian national described as around 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries to locate Aidid. It is possible he may still be in the UK, but our working hypothesis is that he is abroad and we are working with our international law enforcement partners to find him as a matter of urgency.”

The trial heard how Aidid had befriended a man in his 20s who had been visiting Bristol but then threatened him, demanding money.

He took the victim to a cashpoint in Cabot Circus and ordered him to withdraw £300.

The victim was then taken to a nearby taxi which was being driven by another 27-year-old Issa Farah.

Farah took him to another location where the victim was once more threatened to give more money. He gave £300 to the driver who then transferred £250 to Aidid’s account and kept £50 for himself.

Farah, of Parade Court in Speedwell, was found guilty of money laundering and was ordered to complete 80 hours’ unpaid work and to pay court fees.

Anyone with information on Aidid's whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 5222072328.