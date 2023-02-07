Play Brightcove video

Watch the video from Devon and Cornwall Police

A driver has been caught going more than double the speed limit near a school in Cornwall.

The car was stopped by Devon and Cornwall Police on Sunday evening (5 February) after travelling up to 65mph near Penair School on St Clement's Hill.

The speed limit on St Clement's Hill ranges between 30mph and 20mph.

The Golf was seized by police Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police's road safety team, No Excuse, shared footage of the vehicle travelling above 60mph on social media, adding that the driver was also found driving without a correct licence.

The car was seized and the driver of the Golf has since been reported to court.