A Somerset family had a surprise meeting during a walk to the Wellington Monument as they bumped into an African queen.

Joanne Lech and her family were walking at the historic site when they met HRH Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, the traditional queen of the Bakwa Luntu People of Kasaï in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Joanne said: "We were having a family walk round the monument, taking photos.

"We were heard saying 'cheese' and her tour guide said to her: 'Have you ever heard the term cheese? They say it when taking photos.' I turned to look at them and my dad said: 'That's the Queen of Congo'.

Queen Diambi is a climate activist and monarch of the Bakwa Luntu People of Kasaï Credit: Joanne Lech

"I then went to curtsy and went a bit wrong. The Queen laughed and I asked if we could have some photos. It felt amazing to meet such a lovely, sweet, kind lady. I felt privileged to meet her. We were a bit shocked to be honest to be meeting a queen.

"She said to my mum she likes it here and will be visiting again."

Queen Diambi has made a number of visits to the UK, and the West Country, in her role as a climate activist.