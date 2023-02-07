Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Adam Grierson speaks to the mother of missing Denise Jarvis who disappeared in August last year

The mother of a missing Bristol woman has spoken out, saying that the family's lives "stopped" when her daughter disappeared last summer.

Bernadette Lake last saw her daughter, Denise Jarvis, in August.

The broken-hearted mother said: "It doesn't matter how old they are, they're still your children and you're not there to protect them."

Ms Lake added: "We stopped on the third of August. Her stuff is all there from last summer, her clothes, her bedroom is still the same.

"We won't move on till we find her."

44-year-old Denise was last seen entering Southey Park in Kingswood at around 10pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

She has also not used her bank cards or her mobile phone since the night she went missing.

Police have received a report that Denise may have been seen in the Kingswood area Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Her sister, Rachel Graham, says that Denise was struggling with her mental health and left that night after an argument.

Ms Graham said: "I think at the beginning because we thought she was going to cool off and come back and we thought that she had some cash on her so we thought she'd cool off, have some head space and come back.

"Then once it got to the three-month point, we continued to be concerned as a family which we were the whole time but then the police more so at that point.

"We're a close family, my sister and I are fifteen months apart, always been best friends all of our lives until she got a little bit unwell.

"We just never believed that she would be gone for this length of time. It's just unbelievable to her family and friends that would actually happen."

Denise was last seen wearing a navy floral dress, a green sleeveless puffer-style jacket and white shoes.

Although from South Gloucestershire, she also has links with Reading and Stourport and is said to have an interest in narrowboats.

Rachel (left) and Denise (right) Credit: Rachel Graham

There hasn't been a confirmed sighting of Denise since 3 August, but Avon and Somerset Police say they have received a report that Denise may have been seen in Kingswood near Co-op on the corner of Lodge Road and Ingleside Road - but have been unable to confirm if it was her.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender from the force's major crime investigations team is urging the public to come forward with any information that could be relevant to the investigation.

Mr Lavender said: "We've completed around 700 actions trying to find Denise and we've spoken to and taken statements from about 70 people.

"There are posters up for people to see how to report information to us all around South Gloucestershire.

"As recently as last week we had a sighting unconfirmed that we're following up in the Kingswood area.

"I just want to reissue to the public, please if you have any information or you think you may have seen Denise please do contact us. We are there and ready to follow up."

