A Cornish town with a reputation for being an affluent holiday destination has opened its first food bank.

Padstow is usually known for its Mayday celebrations (the Obby Oss), a picturesque harbour and stunning surrounding beaches. It is also a popular spot for foodies with a wide range of restaurants.

But as the cost of living crisis continues, the Wadebridge Foodbank has now announced it is working with the local council to provide a satellite for its own residents as well as communities nearby such as St Merryn, St Eval and the surrounding areas.

It will be open from 9:15am until 1pm every Tuesday morning at the Padstown Town Council Offices, and opened today (7 February) for the first time.

Padstow Town Council Mayor said: “This is such a big step forward to providing help to the local community, especially with the current financial situation a lot of people are finding themselves in.

"Meetings and conversations are continuing at pace with a variety of different services, for us to enable the community to gain as much information and help across numerous topics not just financial but health & wellbeing as well.”

People are now able to collect a food parcel after being referred, and those seeking a referral can do so by contacting a professional service, such as a school, a health visitor, a doctor’s surgery, or through housing or Cornwall Council services.

Anyone who is in need and is urgently struggling is being urged to contact Wadebridge Food Bank directly, or drop into the Padstow Town Council Offices.

The Town Clerk for Padstow Town Council added: “The Council is grateful that the Wadebridge Food Bank has taken up our offer to accommodate this service and thank them for all they do for our communities.

"Initially we will run this service from our Council Offices. Eventually, we plan to move them across to the Core Building at the Lawns Car Park once we are sure we have the support we need to do so.”

The project manager for Wadebridge Food Bank, Jacqui White, also added that she is "delighted" to be partnering with town council.

Jacqui said: "We have seen an increase in need and understand it may be difficult for people to travel to Wadebridge to access support.”