A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a property in Somerset.

The man was found critically injured in a residential property in Jurston Lane, Wellington, on Tuesday 7 February.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.25am where the man died despite the efforts of paramedics.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder – both are in custody.

Detective inspector Mark Newbury, a senior investigation officer, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family.

"We have notified them of what has happened and specialist officers will be providing them with support as they try to come to terms with today’s tragic news.

"We are working hard to fully establish the circumstances of what has happened, but at this very early stage, we believe this is likely to be an isolated incident.

"Two arrests have been made at this time.

"People living in the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days while we conduct enquiries at the scene and carry out extra reassurance patrols in the area.

"While incidents of this nature are incredibly rare in Wellington, we fully appreciate today’s events will cause concern within the community.

"We’d encourage anyone who is worried to speak with those officers on patrol who will be happy to stop and assist as best they can.

"Anyone who can help our investigation into the man's death is asked to please call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223029844.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers will take information anonymously via its website or on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…